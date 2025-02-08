New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday approved the continuation and restructuring of the Central Sector Scheme 'Skill India Programme (SIP)' till 2026 with the programme slated to strengthen workforce development and Make skilling the backbone of country's economic growth

The programme has an overlay outlay of Rs.8,800 crore from the period 2022-23 to 2025-26, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told a media briefing.

He said that Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0 (PMKVY 4.0), the Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (PM-NAPS), and the Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS) Scheme - the three key components, are now combined under the composite Central Sector Scheme of "Skill India Programme".

A release said these initiatives aim to provide structured skill development, on-the-job training, and community-based learning, ensuring that both urban and rural populations, including marginalized communities, have access to high-quality vocational education. Under the three flagships schemes of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, there are more than 2.27 crore beneficiaries till date.

PMKVY 4.0 scheme provides NSQF aligned skill development training through Short-Term Training (STT) including Special Projects (SP) and reskilling and upskilling through Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) with its target beneficiary being 15-59 years of age.

he Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0 (PMKVY 4.0) has undergone transformational changes to make skill development training industry oriented, aligned with national priorities with increased accessibility. A key shift under the scheme is the integration of On-the-Job Training (OJT) within short-term skilling programs, ensuring that trainees gain real-world exposure and industry experience, the release said.

The National Policy on Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, 2015 focuses on apprenticeship as one of the key components for creating skilled manpower in India.

The release said that apprenticeship training can play a major role for on-the-job vocational training where youth can acquire skills by working at actual workplace and earn some stipend, at the same time, to financially support himself. Apprenticeship is considered, globally as well, as the best model for skill acquisition and earning while learning.

The Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (PM-NAPS) supports seamless transition from education to work, ensuring apprentices gain industry-specific skills through real-world exposure.

To support both apprentices and establishments in India, 25% of the stipend, up to Rs.1,500 per month per apprentice, will be provided through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) during the training period, provided by the Central Government.

The scheme is designed for individuals aged 14 to 35 years, ensuring inclusive access to skill development opportunities across various demographics.

The Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS) scheme is a community-centric skilling initiative designed to make vocational training accessible, flexible, and inclusive, particularly for women, rural youth, and economically disadvantaged groups and caters to the age group of 15 -45 years of age. By delivering low-cost, doorstep training with flexible schedules, JSS ensures that skilling opportunities reach those who need them the most, fostering both self-employment and wage-based livelihoods. (ANI)

