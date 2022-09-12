New Delhi, Sep 12: Retail inflation inched up to 7 percent in August from 6.71 percent in July mainly due to higher food prices, government data showed on Monday.

The consumer price index-based inflation is above the Reserve Bank's comfort level of 6 percent for the eighth month in a row.

According to the data, inflation in the food basket was 7.62 percent in August, up from 6.69 percent in July and 3.11 percent in August 2021.

