Mumbai, January 3: As the first week of 2026 unfolds, bank customers across India are looking for clarity regarding operational hours this weekend. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) official holiday calendar, Saturday, January 3, 2026, is not a nationwide bank holiday. Most bank branches across the country will function during their regular Saturday working hours.

However, a select group of cities will observe a regional closure due to local observances. Under the Negotiable Instruments Act, banks in specific regions will remain shut to mark the birth anniversary of Hazrat Ali. Bank Holiday 2026 List: RBI Releases Month-Wise Bank Holidays Calendar for New Year; Check Dates.

Regional Bank Holiday: Where are Banks Closed?

While banks in major metros like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru will remain open, the RBI has notified a holiday for branches in the following locations on January 3:

Lucknow

Kanpur

In Lucknow and Kanpur, physical branch services such as cash deposits, cheque clearances, and in-person document processing will be unavailable. Residents in these two cities are advised to plan their visits accordingly. Dry Day List 2026: Month-Wise Dates When Alcohol Sales Are Restricted in India.

Weekend Schedule and Mandatory Offs

The operational status of banks on Saturdays often causes confusion due to the RBI’s structured weekend policy. In India, all banks observe a mandatory holiday on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

Since January 3 is the first Saturday of the month, it is a full working day for all banks not affected by the regional holidays mentioned above. The upcoming mandatory weekend closures for January 2026 are:

January 10: Second Saturday (Closed)

Second Saturday (Closed) January 24: Fourth Saturday (Closed)

Fourth Saturday (Closed) All Sundays: (January 4, 11, 18, and 25)

Digital Banking Remains Uninterrupted

Regardless of physical branch closures, the RBI ensures that digital financial infrastructure remains fully operational. Customers can continue to use the following services without disruption:

Mobile and Net Banking: For fund transfers via IMPS, NEFT, and RTGS.

For fund transfers via IMPS, NEFT, and RTGS. UPI Services: For instant merchant payments and person-to-person transfers.

For instant merchant payments and person-to-person transfers. ATM Networks: For cash withdrawals and mini-statements.

Banking authorities recommend using these digital channels for urgent transactions to avoid potential delays associated with regional holiday schedules.

