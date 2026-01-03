Mumbai, January 3: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the comprehensive list of bank holidays for January 2026, featuring a mix of national observances and regional cultural festivals. While digital banking remains unaffected, physical branches across the country are scheduled to be closed for up to 16 days this month, depending on the state. Customers are advised to review the schedule to avoid disruptions in cash-dependent transactions and in-branch services like cheque clearances.

National and Weekend Closures

As per standard banking norms, all public and private sector banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays. In January 2026, these mandatory closures fall on the following dates:

Sundays: Jan 4, 11, 18, and 25.

Second Saturday: Jan 10.

Fourth Saturday: Jan 24.

The only nationwide gazetted holiday this month is Republic Day, observed on Monday, January 26, creating a three-day long weekend for bank employees and customers across all states. Bank Holiday Today, January 3, 2026? Know If Banks Are Open or Closed This Saturday.

Key Regional Holidays

The month is densely packed with regional observances, meaning a bank might be closed in one state while remaining fully operational in another. Notable dates include:

Harvest Festivals (Jan 14–17): A significant cluster of holidays occurs mid-month for Makar Sankranti, Pongal, and Magh Bihu . States such as Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Assam will see multiple consecutive days of closure.

Spiritual Anniversaries: Banks in Uttar Pradesh are closed today, January 3 , for the birth anniversary of Hazrat Ali. Similarly, West Bengal observes a holiday on January 12 for Swami Vivekananda’s birthday and January 23 for Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti.

Regional Celebrations: Early January saw closures in Mizoram, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu for New Year and Mannam Jayanthi. Bank Holiday 2026 List: RBI Releases Month-Wise Bank Holidays Calendar for New Year; Check Dates.

Digital Banking Continuity

While physical shutters may be down, the RBI has confirmed that all electronic banking channels will remain operational 24/7. This includes:

UPI Payments: Google Pay, PhonePe, and other UPI platforms.

IMPS/NEFT/RTGS: Online fund transfers via mobile or net banking.

ATM Services: Cash withdrawals and deposits at automated kiosks.

Date Occasion Major Regions Affected Jan 12 Swami Vivekananda Jayanti West Bengal Jan 14 Makar Sankranti / Magh Bihu Gujarat, Odisha, Assam Jan 15 Pongal / Uttarayana Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Jan 23 Netaji Jayanti / Vasant Panchami West Bengal, Odisha, Haryana Jan 26 Republic Day Nationwide

Planning Your Visit

Financial experts suggest completing "high-touch" tasks—such as updating KYC, applying for loans, or handling large cash deposits—during the first and third weeks of the month to avoid the mid-month festive rush.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2026 12:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).