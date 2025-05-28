Kaushambi (UP), May 28 (PTI) A revenue inspector posted here was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau while accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 on Wednesday, an official said.

Inspector Mewalal, posted in Sirathu tehsil of Kaushambi district, was arrested while taking the bribe from Virendra Kumar, a resident of Dhumai village under Saini police station limits here.

The action was taken based on a complaint filed by Virendra with the Anti-Corruption Bureau in Prayagraj on May 26.

In his complaint, Kumar said that he had submitted an online application under Section 24 of the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code 2006 for the measuring of his land. While the Sirathu sub-divisional magistrate had already issued an order regarding the matter, the revenue inspector allegedly demanded Rs 25,000 to carry it out.

Given the seriousness of the accusation, the ACB team set a trap.

At around 1.50 pm on Wednesday, when Mewalal accepted the cash at the verandah of his residence at Ward No. 6 near Ramleela Maidan in Sirathu, he was immediately apprehended in the presence of witnesses, the official said.

The bribe amount was recovered from the scene, the official said, adding that following his arrest, the inspector was taken to Manjhanpur police station.

Manjhanpur Circle Officer Shivank Singh confirmed that a case has been registered against Mewalal under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018), and further legal proceedings are underway.

