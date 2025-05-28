Hyderabad, May 28: Thirteen members of a gang allegedly involved in trafficking children were arrested in Suryapet district of Telangana on Wednesday and 10 babies were rescued, police said. On reliable information about illegal adoptions, police apprehended the gang members and rescued 10 children-- seven boys and three girl babies from different villages of Suryapet and Nalgonda districts and they were handed over to Children Welfare Center, Nalgonda, Suryapet District Superintendent of Police K Narasimha said. Hathras Child Trafficking Racket Busted: 4-Year-Old Rescued After 1,760 Km Search; 5 Arrested (Watch Video).

The arrested include a man and his wife from Suryapet town who acted as mediators. They used to enquire about childless couples and offered to sell them (without following legal adoption procedures) the children for amounts ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh after consultation with other accused who trafficked the children, police said. Four-year-old Boy Kidnapped from UP's Hathras Rescued from Andhra Pradesh, Four Held.

As per preliminary information, the accused have stated that the children were brought from Gujarat and Maharashtra. However, it has to be verified, police said, adding, some of the arrested accused were previously involved in similar cases in Andhra Pradesh and Mumbai. The adopted parents who "did not follow" legal procedures to adopt children were also questioned, police said. A case under relevant sections of BNS and JJ Act was registered and further investigation was on.

