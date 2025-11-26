Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): Governor of Andhra Pradesh S Abdul Nazeer participated as the Chief Guest at the Constitution Day celebrations held at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Abdul Nazeer has said that the Constitution Day is celebrated not only to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India but also to promote Constitutional values among all citizens, according to a release.

The Governor said that the Fundamental Rights enshrined in the Indian Constitution play a crucial role in safeguarding the rights and liberties of its citizens, serving as the bedrock of individual liberties and providing the framework for a just and equitable society.

He further said that while the Indian Constitution gives a primary role to Fundamental Rights, it should be noted that Rights and Duties are like two sides of a coin and are inseparable.

"Awareness of our citizenship duties is as important as awareness of our rights, and every right implies a corresponding duty, but every duty does not imply a corresponding right," said the Governor.

Earlier, Governor Abdul Nazeer offered floral tributes to the portrait of Bharat Ratna Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, chief architect of the Indian Constitution and member of the Constitution Drafting Committee, followed by reading of the Preamble to the Constitution by the Governor and repeated by the dignitaries present.

First Lady Sameera Nazeer, Judges of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh, Judicial Officers, Chairmen of various statutory bodies, K. Vijayanand, Chief Secretary, G. Anantha Ramu, Special Chief Secretary to the Governor, and other dignitaries attended the programme.

Constitution Day is observed annually on 26 November to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution in 1949. (ANI)

