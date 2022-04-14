Srinagar, Apr 14 (PTI) Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said normalcy has returned to Kashmir under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and asserted that the recent attacks on minorities in Kashmir will be handled by security agencies.

The Union minister said there were still some reports of violence in Kashmir, but such incidents "normally happen in every part of the country".

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 4 LeT Terrorists Killed in Encounter By Security Forces in Shopian.

"Broadly, the normalcy what we see in the entire Kashmir valley is such a wonderful thing for everybody -- for the people who live here, for the people who want to visit this heavenly beautiful place, as well as for the country. It is in the interest of everyone to secure peace in the entire area," Rijiju said on the sidelines of a function here.

There has been a spurt in attacks on civilians in Kashmir over the past two weeks. In the latest set of incidents, militants killed one local Rajput Hindu in Kulgam district while five other persons -- four non-local labourers and one local Kashmiri Pandit shopkeeper -- were injured in four separate attacks.

Also Read | Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot Criticises ‘Bulldozer Justice’, Says No One Has Right To Demolish Houses.

"These will be handled by security agencies. (Under) the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, things are being taken care of. I am very happy to see that normalcy has returned to Kashmir," he said.

On the tourist arrivals in Kashmir this year, Rijiju said Jammu and Kashmir plays a leadership role in the tourism sector in the country.

"The valley is not just beautiful, but there is so much to see and do -- its culture, handicraft, activities and the basic character of the people. There can be a lot to show to the people across the world. Be it sports or culture, Jammu and Kashmir is moving forward fast and its benefits will reach everyone and every family," he added.

Asked about the developments in Pakistan, Rijiju said he cannot comment on what was happening in the neighbouring country as he was on "an important visit to Jammu and Kashmir, so, I will better confine to our domestic issues."

On a question about the recent violence in Khargone, the Union Law minister said "any violence is unfortunate".

Earlier, the minister inaugurated a mega legal services and awareness camp at Khonmoh in the outskirts of the city here. The camp was organised to commemorate the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Rijiju said the camp was part of a campaign to provide information to the people about their rights.

"When judges or the country's law minister do a programme at the block level, it helps in the effective implementation of the Government of India's or the Government of J-K's programmes on the ground," he said, adding, it is the PM's vision to provide every citizen his right and the benefits of government scheme.

He said the vision of the Centre is to ensure justice and deliver equal benefits to the last man standing.

The Union minister said the government is obligated to provide justice to all sections of society, and he lauded the J&K Legal Services Authority's work in this regard.

He urged all public authorities and institutions to connect with the marginalised and targeted sections of society living below the poverty line and deliver to them the social welfare and poverty alleviation schemes being provided by the central government and the union territory administration.

Rijiju stressed making every effort to ensure 'justice for all' becomes a reality as per the mandate of the Constitution.

The Union minister paid floral tribute to the portrait of B R Ambedkar and inspected 25 stalls showcased by various government departments and banks. During the camp, 711 people were imparted benefits under different schemes of the Centre and the government of J-K.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)