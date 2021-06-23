Jaipur, Jun 23 (PTI) Twelve of the 13 independent legislators in the Rajasthan Assembly met here on Wednesday and expressed confidence in Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's leadership.

The meeting which lasted for nearly an hour at the Circuit House was called to discuss the current political situation in the state, the legislators said.

There are 13 independent legislators and six BSP MLAs who have joined the Congress in the state. MLA Baljeet Yadav gave the meeting a miss.

"Within the Assembly and outside, we have continuously lent strength to the government. It is our primary duty to give stable government to the state, which we all Independent legislators are doing it," Sirohi MLA Sanyam Lodha told reporters.

Replying to a question on efforts being made to topple the Congress government in the state -- as alleged by the Congress and some independent MLAs -- Lodha said, "If this happens then we will give a befitting reply. This is not Karnataka or Madhya Pradesh."

The Congress had earlier accused the BJP of resorting to undemocratic practices to topple its governments in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh and claimed that the saffron party was now trying to repeat it in Rajasthan.

Independent MLA Ramkesh Meena accused Congress leader Sachin Pilot of having a role in the attempts to destabilising the government.

Earlier, the meeting was scheduled to be held at Ashoka Hotel but the venue was changed.

