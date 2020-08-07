Jaisalmer, Aug 7 (PTI) Lashing out at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the Congress, Union minister Kailash Chaudhary on Friday said the political crisis in the state was their own making and the BJP has nothing to do with it.

The Union minister of state for agriculture also demanded the resignation of Gehlot on moral grounds, saying people are suffering due to the crisis triggered by infighting in the Congress.

“The current crisis in the state is due to CM Ashok Gehlot and the Congress,” he told reporters here, adding that while the Congress MLAs are enjoying 'biryani' and having fun in swimming pools in a Jaislamer hotel, people are suffering.

“The common people and farmers of the state are upset. The coronavirus crisis and criminal incidents are increasing and the Congress government is locked in a hotel,” Chaudhary said.

The BJP leader said the chief minister and Congress leaders are blaming the BJP without any logic or facts.

“This is a fight between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, which is affecting the people of the state. But the Congress is blaming the BJP, which has nothing to do with it. Gehlot has lost the faith of his legislators,” he said.

The minister said the Congress has spent a year and a half in office but has not delivered “on a single promise”.

The legislators backing Ashok Gehlot are holed up in the Jaisalmer's Suryagarh hotel as the Congress has accused the BJP of horse-trading after its 19 MLAs, including former deputy CM Sachin Pilot, revolted against the chief minister.

