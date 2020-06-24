Patna (Bihar) [India], June 24 (ANI): The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Wednesday announced three candidates for the Legislative Council elections in Bihar.

The names of BISCOMAUN Chairman Sunil Singh, BN College Professor Ram Bali Chandravanshi and Mumbai businessman Farukh Shaikh have been announced as RJD candidates for the polls.

On Tuesday, five-party MLCs including Radha Charan Shah, Sanjay Prasad, Dilip Rai, Md Kamar Alam and Ranvijay Kumar Singh had resigned from the party and joined JD (U) ahead of the elections.

The JD (U) on Tuesday announced three names for MLC candidate including Gulam Gaus, Kumud Verma, Bhism Sahni. (ANI)

