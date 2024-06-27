New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) Chief Jayant Choudhary on Thursday heaped praise on President Droupadi Murmu's joint address, stating that the President gave the House a message of solidarity.

In a conversation with ANI, Choudhary said, "It's a very good, positive message and it's a special occasion. The President gave us a message of solidarity, of taking the country forward. There's a clear vision and a clear path that she laid down."

The Union Minister further pointed out that the President spoke about the excellent role the Election Commission had played during the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.

"Our democratic institutions are strong. We take pride in them. We have faith in them. She spoke about the excellent role the Election Commission has played, the way common people have come out and voted, the way women have decided their own future by coming and voting for a government and a representative of their choice..." he added.

President Murmu, in her joint address to the Parliament, assured the nation that in the upcoming Parliament sessions, major economic and social decisions, and historical steps will be announced during the Union Budget.

"A stable government with a complete majority has been formed in the country after six decades. People have shown trust in this Govt for the third time. People are aware that only this Govt can fulfil their aspirations. The 18th Lok Sabha is historic in many ways. This Lok Sabha was formed in the early years of the Amrit Kaal. This Lok Sabha will also be a witness to the 56th year of adoption of the Constitution of the country," she said.

"In the upcoming sessions, this government is going to present the first budget of this term. This budget will be an effective document of the government's far-reaching policies and futuristic vision. Along with big economic and social decisions, many historic steps will also be seen in this budget," President Murmu added.

The President congratulated the newly elected members of the 18th Lok Sabha. She also expressed her gratitude to the Election Commission of India for holding the elections peacefully.

"On behalf of crores of countrymen, I would like to express gratitude Election Commission of India. This was the biggest election in the world. Decades-long records of voting have been broken in J&K. For the past 4 decades, Kashmir witnessed low voting amid shutdowns and strikes. India's enemies propagated it as the opinion of Kashmir, on international forums. But this time, Kashmir valley gave a befitting reply to all such forces," she said.

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) (Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi Choudhary stated that the first-time MPs learnt a lot from President Droupadi Murmu's address.

"I always say that the Opposition's work is to say something or the other all the time. I believe that the President concisely told us what has the NDA government done for the country and what they want to do for the country in future. She gave information about every scheme, first-time MPs were able to learn a lot from her speeches..." she said while speaking to ANI.

Meanwhile, the President's address has also triggered reactions from the opposition INDIA bloc.

President Murmu criticized the imposition of an 'emergency' in 1975 under the Congress government led by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

"Emergency was the biggest and darkest chapter of the direct attack on the Constitution. The entire country plunged into chaos during the emergency, but the nation was victorious against such unconstitutional powers," she said.

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attempting to gain "cheap applause" by making the President deliver a speech filled with lies.

"Modi Ji is trying to gain cheap applause by making the Honorable President speak lies, which the people of India have already rejected in the 2024 elections," Kharge wrote on his official 'X' account.

On June 25, 1975, Indira Gandhi, the then Prime Minister, imposed a 21-month state of emergency.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, which is considered one of the most controversial periods in India's political history. (ANI)

