Kolkata, Jan 20 (PTI) Infighting in the TMC came to the fore yet again, with the party's Uttarpara MLA Prabir Ghosal on Wednesday stating that a faction of the ruling camp has stalled repair work of a road in his constituency in Hooghly district, as it wants to hamper his poll prospects.

Ghosal said that the Kanaipur-Nabagram Road is need of immediate repair, and his attempts to rebuild the stretch have been foiled by local TMC leader Achhe Lal Yadav.

Denying the allegation, Yadav, who is also the Kanaipur gram panchayat head, said Ghoshal was nothing more than an "ornamental MLA, trying to show me in poor light".

The legislator, who recently voiced his grievances against some leaders in the party's district unit, said, "As the panchayat did not cooperate, I took up the issue with the PWD... I am thankful to them for sending a team to inspect the road condition. But the PWD engineer was asked to leave the area by people close to the panchayat pradhan.

"I was told by my sources within the party that those who stopped the PWD from inspecting the road are in favour of keeping the road in the same condition to dim my chances, if fielded by the party in the upcoming elections," he said.

Party sources said Ghosal and TMC Hooghly district president Dilip Yadav had been at loggerheads over organisational matters for quite some time.

Meanwhile, Biswarup Dey, the former secretary of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), joined the TMC on Wednesday.

"I have joined the Trinamool Congress inspired by the indomitable spirit of Mamata Banerjee," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)