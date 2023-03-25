New Delhi, March 25: Exposure to road traffic noise could elevate the risk of developing hypertension, according to a new study. The risk was found, by researchers, to increase in tandem with the noise "dose". These associations were found to be held true even when researchers adjusted for exposure to fine particles and nitrogen dioxide.

The researchers at the American College of Cardiology, US, found this through a prospective study, conducted using UK Biobank data from more than 240,000 people, aged 40 to 69 years, without hypertension at baseline. Over a median period of 8.1 years, the scientists followed up the participants for data on how many people developed hypertension. Being Fit Helps to Mitigate Negative Effects of High Blood Pressure: Study.

They estimated road traffic noise based on the residential address and the Common Noise Assessment Method, a European modeling tool, they said in the study. The scientists also found that people who had high exposure to both traffic noise and air pollution had the highest hypertension risk, showing that air pollution may play a role as well.

"We were a little surprised that the association between road traffic noise and hypertension was robust even after adjustment for air pollution," said Jing Huang, lead author of the study.

"It is essential to explore the independent effects of road traffic noise, rather than the total environment," said Huang. The authors suggested policymaking that may alleviate the adverse impacts of road traffic noise, such as setting stricter noise guideline and enforcement, improving road conditions and urban design, and investing advanced technology on quieter vehicles. Hypertension Affects 13 Lakh People in Telangana, Says Survey.

Studies to understand the pathophysiological means through which hypertension develops from road noise are underway. The study is published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

