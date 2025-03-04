New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Russian painter and philosopher Nicholas Roerich's belief in the sanctity of nature, the power of art, and the importance of cross-cultural dialogue is more crucial today than ever before, Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said here on Tuesday.

Shekhawat was speaking at the inauguration of an exhibition at the National Gallery of Modern Art on the 150th birth anniversary of the Russian painter.

The exhibition, 'Nicholas Roerich: The Eternal', explores Roerich's extraordinary oeuvre, tracing his artistic and spiritual journey during which he spent the last two decades of his life in India.

"It is a name that resonates not only in the world of art but also in the realm of culture, spirituality, architecture, philosophy and global peace. He was a visionary who transcends the boundary of his time. His work continues to inspire, provoke thought and capture the imagination of audiences worldwide," the minister said.

He added that the exhibition brings together a rich selection of Roerich's works, paintings, books and writings "that showcase his brilliance, not only as an artist but also as a thinker who sought to bridge the gap among different cultures, religions and ideologies".

Born on October 9, 1874 in St Petersburg in Russia, Roerich engaged with Russian history, folklore and mythology in his early artistic works.

During his Central Asian expeditions from 1923 to 1928, he created an array of artworks inspired by the landscapes of Tibet and the Altai mountains, reflecting his deep reverence for the natural splendour, ancient legends, and spiritual traditions of the region.

"Roerich's ideas of unity, peace and the eternal quest for beauty continues to remain deeply relevant in today's world. His belief in the sanctity of nature, the power of art and the importance of cross-cultural dialogue is more crucial than ever before. The Himalayas for Roerich were a symbol of man's spiritual ascent, his thousand years link to his magical space on the planet," Shekhawat said.

Roerich revered the Himalayas to the extent that he along with his family settled down at Naggar in Kullu valley of Himachal Pradesh in India and lived the last two decades of his life there.

The artist, recognised by the many hues of blue in his paintings, rendered majestic Tibetan peaks, the many Himalayan lakes, Buddhist monasteries - perched precariously upon remote cliffs - and ethereal beauty of the region at large.

His palette - resplendent with vivid blues, purples, and golds - imbues these landscapes with a mystical, sacred aura.

Speaking at the inauguration, Russian ambassador to India Denis Alipov said that Roerich was a "prophet of inter-civilisational bond between nations".

"A great son of Russia, a venerated Rishi of India...a bridge between east and west, between wisdom of the past and aspirations of the future. His masterpieces and philosophical works are the anthem in the name of spirituality, traditional values, natural beauty and mystical truths. Without exaggeration, Nicholas Roerich and his art is the secret ingredient that makes the affinity between Russia and India so strong and stable," Alipov said.

He noted that the year also marks 90 years of the Roerich Pact that became the first international treaty that called for the unconditional protection of historical monuments, cultural scientific and educational institutions.

"The very idea that culture belongs to humanity and it must be safeguarded by all means was revolutionary at that time and it remains so beyond doubt today," the diplomat said.

Shekhawat also announced that a documentary on the life and works of Roerich is currently being made.

"This documentary will offer a deeper insight into the extraordinary journey of this remarkable artist and intellectual, shedding light on his artistic evolution, philosophical perspective and his role in shaping the cultural and spiritual consciousness of the 20th century," the minister said.

