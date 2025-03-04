Hyderabad, March 4: Popular Telugu singer Kalpana allegedly attempted suicide at her residence here, police said on Tuesday. Police reached her house after being informed by the Residents' Association, where she stayed, and broke open the door of the house on Tuesday.

They found Singer Kalpana in an "unconscious" state and shifted her to a hospital. Doctors treating her said she took sleeping pills, and details would be known after she regains consciousness, a police official at KPHB Police Station said. Hyderabad: Woman Techie Dies by Suicide 6 Months After Marriage, Family Alleges Dowry Harassment by Husband.

Singer Kalpana Attempts Suicide in Hyderabad

Singer kalpana suicide Police suspecting husband Why she was all alone at home? Does nobody looking after her? @SingerKalpana #singerkalpanasuicide pic.twitter.com/Eh8khQoFmj — Petricia_Journalist (@GodlaPetricia) March 4, 2025

Her condition is stated to be "out of danger", he said. The official further said the reasons behind the singer resorting to the extreme step were being verified as part of the investigation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)