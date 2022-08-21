Agra, Aug 20 (PTI) Seven people were injured when the roof of a canteen beside a liquor shop in Agra collapsed on Saturday night, police said.

Three of them sustained serious injuries, but there was no fatality, they said, adding that the injured were sent to Sarojini Naidu Medical College, Agra.

The liquor shop is located in the Awas Vikas area under the Sikandra police station limits, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) and Circle Officer (CO) of Hariparwat Satyanarayan said.

The mishap took place around 9 pm when 10-15 people were at the canteen, the police said.

The ASP said police and fire brigade teams reached the spot and evacuated those trapped under the debris. "The roof of the canteen was old and dilapidated, and it had weakened due to rainfall," he said.

