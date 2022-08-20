Chandigarh, August 20: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab, his first after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) came to power in the state, Punjab and its neighbouring Haryana on Saturday agreed to name the Chandigarh International Airport after Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh.

An announcement in this regard was made after a joint meeting between Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala. Mann later announced the news in a tweet.

For almost a decade, Punjab wanted to name the airport as Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh International Airport, Mohali, but Haryana had objected to the word Mohali. Haryana and Punjab Governments Agreed to Name Chandigarh International Airport.

Also, the Punjab Vidhan Sabha had also passed a resolution to name the airport as Shaheed-E-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh International Airport, Mohali. The Haryana Vidhan Sabha had passed a resolution to rename the airport, but with the use of the word Chandigarh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2022 11:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).