New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) The National Medical Commission (NMC) has informed that they have released draft regulations on compulsory rotating internship which has a provision of one-week internship in electives exclusive for Indian Systems of Medicine, Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar told the Lok Sabha on Friday.

In a written reply to a question, she said this part is not mandatory, but elective and the rationale behind including this is to provide exposure of Ayush disciplines to MBBS students.

"The students may choose any elective, provided the discipline is available in the same college or institution where internship is being done (Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, Homeopathy, Sowa Rigpa).

"The rationale behind including this elective is to providing exposure of Ayush disciplines to MBBS students," the minister said.

Pawar was responding to a question on whether NMC has released draft guidelines with compulsory rotation internship 2021 whereby MBBS students will have to undergo internship training in AYUSH and whether it has also been made mandatory for AYUSH students to go for such internship in allopathy system of medicines.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has informed that they have released draft Regulations on Compulsory Rotating Internship for inviting public comments, she said.

Pawar said the AYUSH ministry has informed that as per Indian Medicine Central Council (Minimum Standards of Education in Indian Medicine), Amendment Regulation, 2016, a one-year internship programme for BAMS students is divided into clinical training of six months in the Ayush hospital attached to the college and six months in a primary health centre or community health centre or rural hospital or district hospital or civil hospital or any government hospital of modern medicine.

It also provides that where there is no provision or permission of the state government for allowing the graduate of Ayush in the hospital or dispensary of Modern Medicine, the one-year Internship shall be completed in the hospital of AYUSH college, the minister said.

