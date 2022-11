New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) In a month-long campaign to expedite the execution of warrants and production of absconders and accused before courts, the RPF arrested 319 offenders, including 52 absconding for the past 10 to 15 years, the Railways said Friday.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) is responsible for the security of Railway property. Cases of theft of railway property are registered and enquired by RPF under the Railway Property (Unlawful Possession) Act. It also launches prosecution under Railways Act 1989.

"Delay in execution of warrants or arrest of named accused persons causes a delay in disposal of cases, puts additional pressure on judiciary and law enforcement agency and adversely interferes with the administration of justice," the Railways said.

To ensure expeditious execution of warrants and production of the absconders and accused persons before courts, a month-long pan-India drive focusing on the execution of warrants was conducted over the Indian Railways from October 1 to 31.

"During the drive, 319 offenders involved in 289 cases, evading the process of law, were arrested and produced before the courts concerned. This included 52 offenders who were absconding for 10 to 15 years," the Railways said.

