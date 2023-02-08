New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A Narayanaswamy on Tuesday said that an amount of Rs 1042.786 crore has been sanctioned to Bihar during the last five years for the welfare of Scheduled Castes (SCs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Economic Backward Classes (EBCs) as part of the Centre's vision of "inclusive growth".

"The Government of India has been focusing on inclusive growth as reflected in its commitment to Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and has taken various steps to uplift the people living below the poverty line in the country," the minister told Lok Sabha.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Targets Former CM Raman Singh Over Reservation Issue.

In a written reply to the Lower House of the Parliament, the minister said that the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is also implementing various schemes to reduce poverty and ensure the socio-economic development of poor and marginalized persons belonging to Scheduled Castes (SCs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

"This Department is also implementing various schemes to reduce poverty and ensure socio-economic development of poor and marginalized persons belonging to Scheduled Castes (SCs), Other Backward Classes(OBCs) as well as senior citizens, transgender persons, de-notified nomadic, semi-nomadic communities and beggars," he said.

Also Read | CPWD Asks Field Units to Take Urgent Steps to Vacate ‘dangerous’, ‘unsafe’ Houses.

The minister further told the House that the schemes include interalia, livelihood and skilling schemes of the Department and its Corporations; various types of scholarships and hostels for educational empowerment; infrastructure development for SCs; homes for senior citizens and transgender persons; financial incentives for inter-caste marriage etc.

"Further, the Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1955 provides punishment for the practice of untouchability and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 provides protection from atrocities against the members of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, including provision for special courts for the trial of such offences as well as relief and rehabilitation of the victims of atrocities," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)