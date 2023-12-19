New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) The Centre has not released its share of Rs 402.48 crore under the National Health Mission to Punjab due to the state's non-compliance with branding guidelines for Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centers, the government told Parliament on Tuesday.

Punjab has branded the centres as Aam Aadmi Clinic (PHC-HWC) instead of Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Center (now, Ayushman Arogya Mandir), thereby violating the provisions of the pact signed between the Union health ministry and the state, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

The state has also not followed the colour scheme nor has displayed the six logos, she said, responding to a question on the reasons behind not releasing Rs 621 crore to Punjab under the National Health Mission (NHM).

Pawar stated that the Department of Expenditure (DoE) guidelines stipulate that all states and Union territories have to adhere to the guidelines of the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment 2023-24.

One of the mandatory conditions stipulates, "Full compliance with the official names of all Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSSs) [correct translation to local language is permissible] and any guidelines/instructions issued by the Government of India regarding the branding of CSSs, in all Schemes of all Ministries."

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the government of Punjab on January 16, 2023, for the implementation of the National Health Mission (NHM) from April 1, 2021, to March 31, 2026, Pawar said.

Clause 10.3 of the NHM specifies that the state shall ensure that the implementation of the programme or activities envisaged under the mission is as per the framework of implementation of the NHM and other guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, she said.

Clause 10.10 of the NHM specifies that "the state government shall adhere to all the existing manuals, guidelines, instructions and circulars issued in connection with implementation of the NHM, which are not contrary to the provisions of this MOU," the minister added.

Detailed guidelines on the branding of Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres or Ayushman Arogya Mandir were issued to all states and UTs on May 30, 2018.

Compliance with the guidelines was reviewed with all states and UTs frequently in meetings.

A letter dated November 25, 2023, was also shared with the state for renaming the AB-HWCs as Ayushman Arogya Mandir.

"The Punjab government has not adhered to the DoE mandatory compliance guidelines on the scheme...violated the provisions of Clause 10.3 and 10.10 of MoU... has not followed the branding guidelines...," Pawar said.

The ministry of health wrote several letters informing the state about this issue and a review meeting was held with the minister of health of Punjab in New Delhi under the chairmanship of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

"For the financial year 2023-24, under NHM, central share allocation is Rs 457.90 crores. Central share released till date is Rs 51.11 crores and central share to be released is Rs 402.48 crores which has not been released due to non-compliance of DoE guidelines and non-adherence to clauses of MoU signed between Centre and State for NHM," Pawar stated.

