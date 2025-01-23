Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 23 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday informed the State Assembly that Rs 712 crore has been received in the relief fund so far in connection with the Wayanad landslide.

The Chief Minister also told the Assembly that more help is expected as the Central Government has declared the disaster as a very severe disaster. Rs 2221 crore has been requested from the Central Government. The Chief Minister clarified that no financial assistance has been received from the Central Government so far and that it will not be possible to provide agricultural land to the disaster victims.

"Land will be purchased for the township in Wayanad and houses will be built here in such a way that an additional floor can be built in the future. Those who want to live outside the township being built by the government will be given Rs 15 lakh. The government will pay the rent of the houses until the resettlement is completed. Money has been allocated for that," he said.

The Chief Minister said that it is a fact that the Central assistance has been delayed, but he still hopes to receive assistance. The CM was responding to the questions raised by the Leader of the Opposition in the House, VD Satheesan and Opposition MLAs.

However, Satheesan alleged that the rehabilitation is uncertain.

"Even six months after the disaster, the injured have not been provided with medical assistance. The treatment of the seriously injured, including those who are seriously injured, is being done by taking money from their own pockets," the LoP said.

He alleged that the estimated cost of Rs 30 lakh for the construction of the house is high and that many sponsors are withdrawing. Many are willing to build houses at a cost of 20 lakh or below that, he said.

The Chief Minister explained that the cost of Rs 30 lakh for the construction of the house is a preliminary estimate. The cost will come down when the houses are built together. It is hoped that when that happens, the cost can be brought down to Rs 20 lakh.

The Chief Minister clarified that a letter was sent to all the MPs of the country asking for help in the disaster and that he asked everyone for Rs 1 crore each. (ANI)

