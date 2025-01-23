Mumbai, January 23: Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu, a vocal advocate of India’s cultural heritage, has sparked fresh debate by defending traditional knowledge systems, including the use of cow urine and cow dung. In a recent social media post, Vembu criticized the dismissal of India’s ancient practices, calling it an act of arrogance rather than scientific reasoning. Let us know who he is and what he said.

IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti, speaking at a Go Samrakshana Sala event on Maatu Pongal in Chennai, shared an anecdote about a sanyasi cured of high fever by consuming gomutra (cow urine). Highlighting its antibacterial, antifungal, and digestive properties, he advocated for recognizing cow urine's medicinal value and protecting indigenous cow breeds. His remarks, shared by Congress leader Karti Chidambaram on January 18, sparked widespread social media reactions. ZOHO CEO Sridhar Vembu Praises Donald Trump’s Choice for Senior Policy Advisor for AI, Says He Wanted To Hire Sriram Krishnan in Early Days.

Who Is Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu?

Sridhar Vembu, is one of the tech billionaires in India who reshaped software development in the country, is the Founder, and CEO, of Zoho Corporation. With a net worth of $5.85 billion in the 2024 ranking, Vembu was at number 39 in Forbes for the richest Indian. Most admirably, Vembu moved all the Zoho operations to rural areas such as Mathalamparai village in Tamil Nadu and Renigunta in Andhra Pradesh; helping in the promotion of local talents and living a sustainable growth in those areas. Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu Lashes Out at Indian Tech Company for Laying Off 12–13% Workforce Despite Strong Performance, Calls It ‘Naked Greed’.

In 2004, Vembu established Zoho University, which developed a model that is an escape from the conventional college education by way of imparting above 50 percent practical knowledge in his greater initiative of training village youth in software development. The software organization says the program has contributed to about 15–20 per cent of the whole workforce.

What Did He Say on Cow Urine and Cow Dung?

Sridhar Vembu, the CEO of Zoho, expressed strong support for IIT Madras Director Prof. V Kamakoti's claims about the medicinal properties of cow urine (gomutra) and cow dung. Vembu emphasised that Bharat (India) has profound wisdom, which the world is beginning to recognize. He criticized the "rationalist" outlook, labelling it as ignorance, which dismisses ancient Indian knowledge, including the health benefits of gomutra. Vembu stated that this mindset, often challenged in the West, is being used to attack the deep thinkers of India. He firmly stood by Prof. Kamakoti’s claims, suggesting that India will continue to champion its traditional knowledge systems.

