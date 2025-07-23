New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Wednesday amid Opposition uproar following rejection of their adjournment notices demanding discussion on various issues, including Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

Soon after the listed papers were tabled, Deputy Chairman Harivansh informed that he has received 25 notices under Rule 267 demanding discussion on SIR, demolition of slums in Delhi, alleged discrimination against migrant workers from Bengal in other states, and air safety.

The Chair, however rejected all the adjournment notices, which led to huge protest and sloganeering by MPs of different Opposition parties. Several of them were seen standing and raising slogans.

Harivansh urged the House to at least allow Vaiko (MDMK) to raise his Zero Hour mention saying his Rajya Sabha term was ending on July 24.

Vaiko raised the issue related to increasing incidents of arrest of Indian fishermen by Sri Lanka even as protest continued.

Amid uproar, the proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon at around 1110 AM.

On Tuesday also, the Rajya Sabha witnessed several adjournments, mainly on SIR matter, and could not conduct any substantial business.

