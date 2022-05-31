New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday said the Rajya Sabha has failed to fulfil its principal objective of championing the rights of the states and questioned whether the country requires the second chamber and if it should be abolished.

"For decades now Rajya Sabha has failed to fulfil principal objective of its inception i.e. championing rights of states qua Union. Time has come to ask a fundamental Question: Why does India require a Federal Second Chamber? Can India not function without it? Should RS be abolished?" Tewari asked in a tweet.

The Rajya Sabha nominations are currently on to fill up 57 vacancies in 15 states and the election will be held on June 10.

Tuesday was the last date to file nominations to the Council of States.

