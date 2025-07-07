New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) three-day All India Pracharak Meeting, held at Delhi's Keshav Kunj, concluded on July 6.

The event commenced on July 4, with a primary focus on planning the centenary year celebrations of the RSS, scheduled to begin nationwide in October.

However, the discussions extended well beyond the Sangh's internal programs, touching upon several pressing national and international matters.

According to sources, apart from centenary celebrations, the meeting also deliberated on attacks on Hindu temples in Canada and the United States, as well as on the persecution of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.

Amid the recent language controversy in Maharashtra and Karnataka, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh Sunil Ambekar said that the RSS has long maintained a clear stance on this issue that all Indian languages are national languages.

Responding to a reporter's question on what Sangh thinks about the recent language row "brewing up in states leading to division among society", Sunil Ambekar said, "Sangh has always had the stand that all languages of India are national languages. People speak their own languages in their own places. Primary education should be disseminated in the same language, which is what everyone has been requesting. This is already established."

Recently, in Maharashtra, a viral video from Thane district surfaced where a shop owner was assaulted allegedly for not speaking in Marathi. In a similar incident, entrepreneur Sushil Kedia's office in Worli was vandalised earlier this month. A total of 5 MNS workers were arrested in this connection.

Additionally, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut clarified that their party is not opposed to the Hindi language, but rather to making it mandatory in primary education.

"The Southern states have been fighting for this issue for years. Their stand against the imposition of Hindi means they will not speak Hindi and nor let anyone speak Hindi. But that is not our stand in Maharashtra. We speak Hindi. Our stand is that the strictness for Hindi in primary schools will not be tolerated. Our fight is limited to this," Raut said earlier this month.

Meanwhile, in Karnataka, a controversy erupted following an alleged controversial statement which was recently made by actor Kamal Haasan in May over the Kannada language, leading to agitation in the State against the release of the Tamil actor's movie 'Thug Life' in Karnataka. Hassan has allegedly said, "Kannada was born out of Tamil".

Further, on the situation in Manipur, RSS leader Sunil Ambekar said that a phase of normalcy has started to return in the northeastern state.

"When the situation deteriorates somewhere, it doesn't improve within a day. But if we compare to last year, normalcy has started setting in. It is the beginning of peace. Dialogues are being held on both sides, so a path will come out of it," the RSS leader said.

Last month, Former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh stated that efforts are being made to find an "amicable solution" and restore peace to the ethnic violence hit Manipur, further stating that meetings were also being held with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and NDA MLAs to form a government in the state.

Meanwhile, speaking on the Sangh's initiatives, Ambekar said, "In the last twenty-five years, the Sangh's work has expanded significantly. Consequently, a plan has been devised to reach most households and villages, as well as all areas in cities. This plan will be implemented accordingly. A seminar of prominent citizens will be held in every district. In the organizational structure of the Sangh, we have identified nine hundred and twenty-four districts, and these seminars will take place in all of them. Additionally, seminars will be organized in various institutions, tailored to different groups, professions, or subjects. These seminars will discuss the main idea of India, the Sangh's vision of Hindutva and the nation, and various issues related to our society in the coming times."

He further elaborated on the enthusiasm surrounding the centenary year celebrations, stating, "Preparations are underway with great enthusiasm across all provinces in the country. The main objective of the centenary year is to reach out to people from all professions, aligning with the Sangh's continuous purpose of connecting with all sections of society. Geographically, the aim is to reach people of all professions, ideas, and every type of individual in society. This focus is central to the Sangh's work. All the programs planned throughout this centenary year are aimed at comprehensive outreach, ensuring inclusion in all activities."

Providing details on recent training initiatives, Ambekar shared, "In the last three months of April, May, and June, one hundred classes were held at various levels. For participants under the age of forty, approximately seventy-five classes were conducted. In the sangh education class, previously referred to as the first-year class, along with other classes, a total of seventeen thousand six hundred nine (17,609) volunteers participated. This figure also includes workers who participated in Nagpur's development class. Additionally, eight thousand eight hundred twelve (8,812) students from other institutions took part in the Sangh education classes held across the country. For volunteers above the age of forty, including those who join the Sangh later or have pending classes, twenty-five classes were organized specifically for individuals aged forty to sixty."

Addressing queries about discussions on Operation Sindoor during the three-day meeting of Prant Pracharaks, Ambekar noted, "The incidents that have taken place in the country, situation in society right now and other issues were discussed in detail. We received feedback regarding the zeal for it (Operation Sindoor) in different sections of society, like how terrorist attacks were responded to."

The meeting also touched upon the current political climate in India. Discussions were held on how to reduce caste and linguistic divides caused by political polarisation and to strengthen the social fabric. Emphasis was laid on promoting social harmony.

The meeting saw participation from RSS pracharaks from all 11 zones and 46 provinces. RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat and Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale led it.

The RSS will complete 100 years of its establishment on Vijayadashami this year. To mark this milestone, celebrations will begin on August 26 with a lecture series by RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, which will take place in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.

For its centenary year, the RSS has set a goal to reach every block in every state across the country. The organisation considers its local branches (shakhas) its greatest strength and aims to increase the number of shakhas to over one lakh this year. (ANI)

