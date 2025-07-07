New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) three-day All India Pracharak Meeting, held at Delhi's Keshav Kunj, concluded on July 6.

The event commenced on July 4. The meeting primarily focused on planning the centenary year celebrations of the RSS, scheduled to begin nationwide in October.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Rains: Mandi BJP MP Kangna Ranaut Visits Disaster-Hit Areas in Her Lok Sabha Constituency After Facing Flak Within Party, Draws Local Anger (See Pics).

However, the discussions extended well beyond the Sangh's internal programs, touching upon several pressing national and international matters.

According to sources, apart from centenary celebrations, the meeting also deliberated on attacks on Hindu temples in Canada and the United States, as well as on the persecution of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.

Also Read | CID Actor Hrishikesh Pandey Says 'Promote Togetherness, Not Division' Amid Marathi Language Row.

Issues such as illegal infiltration from Bangladesh and religious conversions were also discussed. The meeting reviewed the Sangh's efforts to restore peace in the violence-hit state of Manipur.

Another topic of discussion was the situation in border states during Operation Sindoor. Pracharaks working in these regions shared their perspectives on the situation arising from Indo-Pak tensions, and the meeting explored possible roles that RSS volunteers could play under such circumstances.

The meeting also touched upon the current political climate in India. Discussions were held on how to reduce caste and linguistic divides caused by political polarisation and to strengthen the social fabric. Emphasis was laid on promoting social harmony.

The meeting saw participation from RSS pracharaks from all 11 zones and 46 provinces. RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat and Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale led it. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)