New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): The annual meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh will be held in Nagpur on March 15, 16, and 17.

Taking to the microblogging site X, RSS Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh, Sunil Ambekar posted, "Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS): This year RSS's Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (Annual General Meeting) will be on 15, 16 and 17th March 2024 at Nagpur."

The entire year's program and agenda of the Sangh will be decided in Pratinidhi Sabha, which is the most significant meeting of the RSS.

Earlier, last year, the annual meeting of the RSS was held on March 12, 13 and 14, at Samalkha, Haryana.

During 'Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha', a three-day annual meet of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) organized in Haryana's Samalkha last year, various issues including "population explosion" in the country and "social harmony" were discussed, said the Sangh sources.

According to Sangh sources, emphasis was given to topics like spreading "social harmony" among the masses. Discussion on ways to control the population was also held during the event.

"India is dealing with 'population explosion'. The solution to this problem and ways to control it were discussed in the meeting. Along with this, issues leading to population explosion were also identified", said the Sangh sources.

"The imbalance of population in some parts of the country especially in states like Bengal, Assam, and Bihar bordering Bangladesh is also a major cause of concern," they added. (ANI)

