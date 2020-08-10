Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday opposed the dominance of antigen tests in the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted, stating that state should use its full capacity for RT-PCR testing to detect coronavirus positive cases.

Taking to Twitter, he said the state's COVID-19 prevention strategy must be scientific and not be based on "mere data management or data suppression".

The former chief minister tweeted, "Out of total 78,711 COVID tests done on August six, 50,421 were antigen tests (64 per cent) and only 27,440 were RT-PCR (34 per cent) 850 tests using other methods. This ratio has to be 1:1 and not 1:2".

Due to 65 per cent failure rate of Antigen testing, RT-PCR is only considered as a golden method for testing, he added.

"Maharashtra has 54,000+ RT-PCR testing capacity and we must utilise it to the full extent.Our COVID-19 prevention strategy needs a more scientific approach rather than mere data management or data suppression. It is my sincere request once again, to rethink on this strategy!" Fadnavis tweeted.

On Sunday, the BJP leader inaugurated COVID-19 centre at SSPM Medical College and Lifetime Hospital in Kasal-Padve in Sindhudurg district. He said, "I am happy that now RT-PCR testing facility is available in Konkan." (ANI)

