Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], February 9 (ANI): Double vaccinated people will not require RT-PCR tests to enter Meghalaya, from February 11 onwards, informed Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday.

All schools in the state will function fully from February 14, except the ones in Shillong which will open only for classes 1-5, added the Chief Minister.

The decisions were made during a COVID-19 review meeting.

"In the Covid review meeting, we have decided to lift a few restrictions wef Feb 11: Double vaccinated individuals will not require RT-PCR tests before entering the State. All Schools will fully function from Feb 14 except those in Shillong which will reopen only for Cl 1-5," said Sangma in a tweet. (ANI)

