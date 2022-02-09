Surat, February 9: In a shocking incident, a 41-year-old man was allegedly strangled to death by his wife in Gujarat’s Surat district on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Bhavesh Solanki. He was a Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) sweeper. The accused, Meenakshi, reportedly killed Solanki as she was fed up with his habit of consuming alcohol. After killing her husband, Meenakshi tried to pass it off as natural death. Thane Shocker: 24-Year-Old Man Murdered by Mother and Elder Brother Over Alcohol Addiction, Body Dumped at Kasara Ghat.

The incident took place at Chummalis ni Chali in the Kajipura area of the Surat. According to a report published in The Times of India, the accused alerted her neighbours at around 4 pm on Sunday by saying that Solanki had fallen unconscious on the bed. The man was then taken to a hospital. However, the doctors declared him brought dead.

In the postmortem report, it was revealed that Solanki died due to strangulation. The deceased’s brother lodged a police complaint on Monday. After the complaint, the police swung into action. Meenakshi was then taken into custody. During the questioning, she confessed to her crime. Delhi: Woman Beats Alcoholic Husband to Death After He Comes Home Drunk.

As per the media report, it was revealed in the police investigation that Solanki was addicted to alcohol. This led to fights between the deceased and his wife. On Sunday, in a fit of anger, Meenakshi killed Solanki when he was sleeping. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

