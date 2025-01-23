New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): Reacting to the allegations made by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, BJP leader Tarun Chugh on Thursday, criticized and called her a "rubber stamp CM"

He further stated that her party isn't considering her tenure or seeking votes in her name.

"Rubber stamp CM Atishi has forgotten that her party is not even considering her tenure. She is a sitting CM, but her party is not asking for votes in her name. AAP has failed and is drenched in corruption. They have lost their ground, and the people have decided that Kejriwal has to go," he said

Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Atishi wrote a letter to the Election Officer of Delhi, alleging that Delhi Police is attempting to close the complaint against BJP workers who allegedly intimidated AAP volunteers on January 21 and 22.

In the letter, CM Atishi also sought the transfer of the accused police officials, accusing them of pressuring AAP workers to sign false statements claiming no violence or intimidation took place.

"I had made a complaint regarding intimidation of AAP volunteers by BJP workers yesterday (21.01.2025) and today (22.012025). Both complaints are enclosed. On 21.012025. I received a notice u/s 94 BNSS from SHO Govindpuri regarding the complaint made on 21.012025 (enclosed),"

"However instead of Investigating the complaints, I have come to know that our volunteers who had received threats from the BJP workers are now getting calls from the Police on the pretext of taking statements. The area SHO Dharamveer, Inspector Sushi! Sharma and Constable Jai Bhagwan are approaching our volunteers. They are trying to convince our volunteers to file false statements and are persuading them to close the case," read the letter further.

"The Investigating Officer -- Sh Jai Bhagwan and Sh. Sushil Shama met Vijeta, Rekha Bassi, and Deepa Deol --who are volunteers of the Aam Aadmi Party and dictated statements to them where it was stated that no violence or intimidation took place. They then pressurized the aforementioned persons to sign those statements," mentioned the letter.

"My volunteers are ready to give written statements in the presence of their advocate. However, the Police seem to be in a hurry to close the case and are forcing the volunteers to sign incomplete and false statements. When our volunteers objected strongly to this, the statements were torn by these police officers," the letter reads.

"Since there are deep concerns regarding the collusion of both the local SHO and IO. I have the following requests: SHO Dharamveer should be immediately transferred from AC 51 and Inspector Sushi Sharma and Constable Jai Bhagwan transferred out of AC 51." (ANI)

