New Delhi, March 26: A viral video from Delhi claiming an attempted child kidnapping has been debunked by Delhi Police, who clarified that the incident was actually a case of rash driving in the Khajuri Khas area.

The video, widely circulated on social media, shows an e-rickshaw being chased by bikers after children are seen falling from the moving vehicle. Many users alleged that the driver was trying to kidnap the children and that alert locals intervened just in time. The clip also shows the driver being caught and assaulted by a group.

However, police investigations revealed a completely different story. According to officials, the incident began when the e-rickshaw collided with a motorcycle. The driver then attempted to flee the scene to avoid confrontation, prompting the biker to chase him. ‘Musalmaan Allowed Nahi Hai Meri Gaadi Mein’: Delhi Cab Driver Suspended After Audio Goes Viral; Commuter Alleges Ride Denied Over Religion.

Delhi Viral Kidnapping Claim Exposed as Rash Driving Case

📢 The viral video from Khajuri Khas is NOT a kidnapping attempt. It was a case of rash driving following a minor collision. * Incident: An e-rickshaw collided with a bike. The driver tried to flee to avoid confrontation. * The Misconception: Passengers jumping out of the… https://t.co/40zaG4qCsN — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) March 25, 2026

During the chase, passengers jumped out of the moving e-rickshaw, which led to confusion and gave the false impression of a kidnapping attempt. Authorities confirmed that no abduction was involved.

A case has been registered against the driver for rash and negligent driving. Police have also warned against spreading unverified claims, stressing how misinformation can escalate panic and violence. Delhi Shocker: Minor Boy Stabbed Multiple Times by 2–3 Assailants in Dayalpur, Police Launch Manhunt.

The incident highlights the dangers of viral misinformation, where incomplete visuals and assumptions can quickly spiral into false narratives. Authorities are urging citizens to verify facts before sharing content online, especially in sensitive cases involving children.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of Delhi Police ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2026 11:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).