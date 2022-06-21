New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Senior diplomat Ruchira Kamboj was on Tuesday appointed India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York.

Kamboj, a 1987-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, is presently serving as India's envoy to Bhutan.

Also Read | Samsung Launches 2022 Soundbar Lineup at Rs 24,990.

She will succeed T S Tirumurti as the Indian ambassador to the UN.

Kamboj is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a brief statement.

Also Read | Presidential Elections 2022: Yashwant Sinha To Be Common Candidate of Opposition Parties for Presidential Poll.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)