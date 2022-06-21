New Delhi: Samsung on Tuesday unveiled its 2022 soundbar lineup for Indian consumers that comprises the flagship Q series and lifestyle S series. Priced at Rs 24,990 onwards, Samsung said the latest range announced on World Music Day is now available across online and offline stores. Samsung Galaxy F13 Teased on Flipkart, India Launch Soon.

"With our 2022 soundbar lineup, we are addressing consumers' need for a life-like sound output paired with a chic design language. The lineup's advanced sound engineering harmoniously brings the sound together and places you at the heart of the action," Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

The company claimed that the range features the world's first built-in Wireless Dolby Atmos for a seamless Samsung TV-to-soundbar connection, Q-Symphony, dtsX, SpaceFit Sound Advance and the world's slimmest soundbar.

The flagship Q series comes with the world's first built-in Wireless Samsung TV-to-Soundbar Dolby Atmos connection that allows users to seamlessly enjoy immersive sound with a Wi-Fi connection. The lifestyle S series features the world's slimmest soundbar, S801B, which is said to be 60 per cent slimmer than regular soundbars.

