Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], June 27 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday visited AIIMS Rishikesh to meet the passengers injured in the tragic bus accident that occurred a day earlier in Rudraprayag district.

The Chief Minister interacted with the victims undergoing treatment and reviewed the medical care being provided.

Visuals from the hospital showed CM Dhami speaking with the injured and their families, assuring them of all necessary assistance and support from the state government.

Following his visit to the hospital, in a post on X CM wrote, "Upon reaching AIIMS, Rishikesh, I inquired about the well-being of passengers injured in the Rudraprayag bus accident and obtained information from doctors about the status of their treatment."

"During this time, I gave necessary instructions to the concerned authorities and doctors for the best possible treatment of the injured. I also met with the families and assured them of every possible assistance. Our government stands with the injured and the families of the deceased in this difficult time. I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured," he added.

At least three persons were killed and eight others were injured after a bus carrying 20 passengers plunged into the Alaknanda River in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district on Thursday morning, officials said.

According to officials, the bus, en route to Badrinath from Rudraprayag, collided with an oncoming vehicle at Gholthir area, lost control, and fell into a 300-meter-deep gorge before landing in the river.

Vinod Kumar Suman, Uttarakhand Secretary, Disaster Management, "There were 20 passengers in the bus that was swept away in the river in Gholthir. We were able to save eight people. Three people died. The search for the rest is ongoing."

He added that the passengers included a driver from Haridwar, seven people from Rajasthan, three from Madhya Pradesh, seven from Gujarat, and two from Maharashtra.

Following the incident, personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), district police, fire department, and revenue teams reached the spot. Locals also assisted in the initial rescue work.

Officials said some passengers had jumped out of the bus before it plunged into the river. They were rescued from the gorge and sent to the District Hospital Rudraprayag for first aid.

The SDRF also launched a search operation near the Srinagar Garhwal dam, approximately 40 kilometres downstream, fearing that some passengers may have been swept away due to the strong river current. (ANI)

