India News | Rupee Falls 14 Paise to 86.69 Against US Dollar in Early Trade

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Rupee declined 14 paise to 86.69 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday as global crude oil prices surged following the US's attack on Iran's nuclear sites.

Agency News PTI| Jun 23, 2025 09:22 AM IST
Mumbai, Jun 23 (PTI) Rupee declined 14 paise to 86.69 against the US dollar in early trade on Monday as global crude oil prices surged following the US's attack on Iran's nuclear sites.

A strengthening dollar against foreign currencies put further pressure on the local unit, according to forex traders.

Also Read | Petrol and Diesel Prices Today, June 23: Hardeep Singh Puri Says India Has Weeks of Fuel Stock Amid Strait of Hormuz Closure Plan; Check Prices of Petrol and Diesel in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Other Metro Cities.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 86.75 against the US dollar before inching up to 86.69, down 14 paise from its previous close.

The rupee had closed at 86.55 against the US dollar on Friday.

Also Read | Punjab By-Election Results 2025: Counting of Votes for Ludhiana West Assembly Bypoll Begins.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

