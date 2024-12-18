New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) The Sabari Express between Thiruvananthapuram and Secunderabad is a daily service and the train is maintained as per norms, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said this in a written reply after Congress MP K Sudhakaran raised the issue of "deplorable condition" of the train.

Also Read | Karnataka Government Will Not Remove Temples Built on Waqf Properties, CM Siddaramaiah Tells Assembly.

Sudhakaran wanted to know the steps taken by the Railways "to address issues related to disrepair of washrooms, electrical fittings, and passenger seats", besides the "infestation of insects and rodents".

“Whether the Government has received representation/request from a Hon'ble Member of Parliament regarding the deplorable condition of the Sabari Express (17229/17230),” Sudhakaran asked.

Also Read | Bihar: Class 9 Student in Muzaffarpur Mistakenly Becomes Millionaire for 5 Hours As He Finds INR 87.65 Crore in Account After Bank Glitch.

Responding to his questions, Railway Minister Vaishnaw said that representations/requests, both formal and informal, are received from state governments, ministries of Central government, elected representatives, Consultative Committees, etc. by Railways at various levels including Railway Board, Zonal Railways, Division office, etc.

“As receipt of such representations/requests is a continuous and dynamic process, centralized compendium of such representations/requests is not maintained. However, the representations/requests are dealt with as per laid down procedure/guidelines,” Vaishnaw said.

He added, “Replacement/repair of coaches is a continuous process by Indian Railways and is carried out based on condition/completion of codal life, etc.”

Besides, the railway minister also presented several regular actions taken to ensure and improve proper maintenance quality and cleaning of coaches including passenger trains.

“Further, 17229/17230 Thiruvananthapuram-Secunderabad Sabari Express is a daily service, catering to the needs of passengers of Thiruvananthapuram-Secunderabad sector. This train is maintained as per norms,” he said.

“To cater to the extra rush of passengers during Sabrimala season, Indian Railways operates special train services and accordingly, 166 trips of special trains were operated during 2023-24 and more than 200 trips of special services have been notified this year,” Vaishnaw added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)