Chandigarh, Nov 30 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should either put in public domain the pensions which he has alleged were availed by former CM Parkash Singh Badal or be ready to face legal action, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said on Wednesday.

Mann is running a defamation campaign at the behest of his party AAP which has spend hundreds of crores of rupees on advertisements, including in poll-bound states such as Gujarat, he said on the eve of the first phase of assembly polls in the state.

Elections in Gujarat are being held on December 1 and December 5 with the Congress and the Aam Aam Party (AAP) trying wrest power from the BJP.

"Bhagwant Mann may think that he can lie and mislead the people but we will hold him to his words. Now, he will have to substantiate his claims by placing the record of the same in public domain or apologise for his utterances. If he does neither, we will take recourse to legal action against him," the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president said in a statement issued here.

Sukhbir Badal accused Mann of peddling lies by claiming that Parkash Badal took lakhs of rupees as pension.

The truth is that the five-time chief minister had written to the then protem speaker immediately after his loss in the Punjab assembly elections this year and asked that pension due to him for serving 10 terms as a legislator not be sent to him, the SAD said.

"Parkash Singh Badal requested that this money should be used for public welfare, especially education of the girl child," Sukhbir Badal said.

This communication is a matter of the state assembly's record, he said, adding that Parkash Badal had also made it clear in the letter that never in his life had he claimed pension as a former MLA.

"In light of these facts, it is clear that the chief minister is making mischievous comments purposely to show the SAD in poor light and herald himself as a messiah who is saving taxpayers money," Sukhbir Badal said.

He said actually the opposite is true. The entire AAP campaign is built on propaganda with Rs 700 crore being earmarked for advertisements in the current financial year only, the SAD chief alleged.

Hundreds of crores of rupees have already been spent on advertisements by the AAP across the country, including in poll-bound states such as Gujarat, he alleged. The SAD chief also said the AAP is trying to woo the electorate of Gujarat with lies and false promises.

This is taxpayers' money of Punjab that should have been "utilised for development in the state, he said, adding that "this also shows how interested the chief minister really is in utilising public money for the welfare of Punjabis".

In Punjab, a law had been enacted whereby a former MLA would get pension for only one term, doing away with the practice of drawing the benefit for each term served by the legislator.

