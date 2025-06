India News | Safety, Mission Integrity Top Priority, Says ISRO Amid Axiom-4 Delay

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) ISRO on Friday said safety and mission integrity were its top priority as NASA and Axiom Space said they were working to address an issue related to a leak at the International Space Station.

India's Shubhanshu Shukla along with three other astronauts are scheduled to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom-4 commercial mission that has now been put on indefinite delay, as space agencies address various issues that have cropped up ahead of the launch.

"Safety and mission integrity remain our top priorities," ISRO Chairman V Narayanan said in a post on X.

He said ISRO is working closely with Axiom Space, NASA and SpaceX, as they responsibly address the ISS Zvezda module observation causing the delay.

India's return to spaceflight as part of the Axiom-4 private mission has run into further delay as NASA announced on Thursday that it was examining a leak onboard the ISS' Russian module.

"NASA and Axiom Space are postponing the launch of Axiom Mission 4 to the International Space Station," a NASA statement said.

The astronauts were originally scheduled for lift-off on May 29, which was put off to June 8, June 10 and June 11, when SpaceX, the providers of the launch rocket and the space capsule, detected a liquid oxygen leak in the Falcon-9 rocket.

