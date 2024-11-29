Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 29 (ANI): Amid the row over the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, the Indian Secular Front (ISF) staged a protest on Friday over the alleged atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh.

ISF leader and MLA Naushad Siddiqui, speaking to ANI, emphasized the need to protect Hindu minorities in Bangladesh and called for respect for the Indian flag.

"The safety of minorities in Bangladesh, especially Hindus, should be ensured. The Indian flag should not be disrespected in Bangladesh. It should be stopped," Siddiqui said.

Pointing towards the Bangladesh flag, Siddiqui added, "You can see the Bangladesh flag waving here. We have not done anything. Confront me if you have any enmity towards me. Why are you (showing disrespect) towards the flag of my country?"

The controversy centers on Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, who has been charged with sedition for allegedly hoisting a saffron flag above Bangladesh's national flag in Chittagong on October 25.

Tensions escalated after a lawyer was killed during clashes between police and alleged followers of Das at the Chattogram Court Building on November 27. ISKCON's Bangladesh unit has rejected allegations linking the religious organisation to the killing of a lawyer in Chattogram, protests continue in the country.

ISKCON had earlier expressed solidarity with Chinmoy Krishna Das.

"ISKCON, Inc. stands with Chinmoy Krishna Das. Our prayers to Lord Krishna for the protection of all these devotees," ISKCON, Inc. had said in a post on X.

Chinmoy Krishna Das remains in a Bangladesh jail after a Chittagong court denied him bail on Tuesday.

His arrest has strained relations between the Bangladesh government and ISKCON, fueling protests and unrest.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday that India has consistently and strongly raised the issue of targeted attacks on Hindus and other minorities with the Bangladesh government.

While addressing a weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal urged Bangladesh's interim government to take steps for the protection of minorities.

On the situation of minorities in Bangladesh, Jaiswal said, "India has consistently and strongly raised with the Bangladesh government the threats and targeted attacks on Hindus and other minorities. We made our position very clear as far as the situation of Hindus and minorities in Bangladesh is concerned. The interim government must live up to its responsibility of protecting all minorities."

"We are concerned about the surge of extremist rhetoric, increasing incidents of violence and provocation. These developments cannot be dismissed only as media exaggerations. We once again call upon Bangladesh to take all steps for the protection of minorities and safeguarding their interests," he added. (ANI)

