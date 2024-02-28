New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG), Girish Chandra Murmu, inaugurated a three-day international conference on 'Strengthening Grassroots Democracy and Accountability' at CAG headquarters in Delhi on Wednesday.

This conference which will be held from February 28 to March 1, 2024, brings together representatives from Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) of ten countries: Georgia, Malaysia, Maldives, Malta, Morocco, Nepal, Oman, Poland, South Africa, and Uganda, with India hosting.

During his address, CAG Girish Chandra Murmu emphasized, "Grassroots democracy is the cornerstone of a vibrant and inclusive society. It is at this level that the aspirations, concerns, and needs of the people are most acutely felt and addressed. Local-level planning of developmental programs should be undertaken here, ensuring increased participation. In fact, the committees at this level are the first respondents to calamities and pandemics as local governments are the most important link in the governance spectrum."

The CAG also mentioned that India has a substantial number of urban and rural local bodies, with approximately 2,62,000 such bodies at the rural level. These entities at the third tier of governance are actively involved in managing various schemes and projects related to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"It is in this context, that SAI India is committed to strengthening the audit of local governments. From our experience, we find the functioning of local governments different from that of the Federal and Provincial Governments in India, in terms of their dependence on the two higher tiers for functions, funds, and functionaries. This reality calls for an 'out-of-the-box' audit approach," he said.

CAG stressed the importance of transparency and accountability, stating, "These bodies are also vital for implementation of SDGs etc. For this vital form of governance to thrive, transparency and accountability are inextricably intertwined with it, ensuring the voices of the people are heeded at the very foundation of governance."

"Although auditing of local bodies is carried out differently, audit operations at local levels, in many countries, are carried out by SAIs of the country. As a supreme audit institution, we can contribute through robust audit mechanisms within our respective mandates to foster oversight and accountability at the local government level," he said.

He further emphasized the purpose of the conference to enhance the well-being of ordinary citizens and proposed regular exchanges between SAIs to strengthen local governance audit systems and contribute to effective and accountable local governance processes.

"Every audit finding, every recommendation is the potential for positive, tangible difference in the lives of people an imperative for the advancement of society. We have come together to share our ideas, experiences and knowledge, in this realm. Our exchanges and collaborations, will undoubtedly serve as a force multiplier in strengthening local governance, thus amplifying the voice of the citizenry and strengthening grassroots democracy," he said.

"Regular exchanges between SAIs to share experiences, lessons learned, and best practices in local governance auditing through regional forums, conferences, and virtual platforms, will go a long way in strengthening grass root democracy," he said.

He also said that these measures will help us all strengthen our local governance audit systems and contribute to more effective and accountable local governance processes.

"The work we do here goes beyond the confines of this conference hall. It ripples out into the communities we serve, leaving an indelible mark on the democratic fabric of our societies. By fostering transparency, upholding integrity, embracing innovation, and prioritizing the needs of the people, we can build a future where governance truly serves the common good," he added. (ANI)

