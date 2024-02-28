Thane, February 28: A case has been registered against two men for allegedly raping and molesting a 42-year-old woman in Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. One of the accused repeatedly raped the woman, a resident of Kalamboli area who was already married, after promising to marry her and take care of her children, an official from Kalamboli police station said. Maharashtra: Man Arrested for Repeatedly Raping, Abetting Suicide of 17-Year-Old Girl in Navi Mumbai.

The offence took place between June 15, 2022 and May 14, 2023, he said. The man later abused the woman on her caste, threatened to kill her and push her daughter into flesh trade, as per her complaint. He along with another man also forced the victim to consume liquor and molested her, the official said. Man Booked for Raping Navi Mumbai Woman Repeatedly over Past Two Years.

The woman filed a police complaint on Tuesday, following which an FIR was registered against the two men under Indian Penal Code sections for rape, molestation and criminal intimidation and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, he said.