New Delhi, Jun 6 (PTI) Delhi Police is likely to question several inmates who were inside the Saket court lockup when an undertrial was killed by two others, sources said on Friday.

According to police, there were over 30 inmates in the lockup when the attack took place.

An undertrial prisoner, Aman (24), who was brought to the Saket court for a hearing on Thursday was killed inside its lockup allegedly by two other inmates, Jitender alias Jitte and Jaidev alias Baccha, who kicked him and smashed his head against the wall over old enmity, police said.

Aman, who was facing trial in an attempt to murder case, was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead by doctors.

"We have registered an FIR in the matter and are also verifying all the facts of the incident. Our teams will investigate the case properly and may question other inmates who were present inside the lock-up," a source said.

The sources said police have formed a team to investigate the incident, including why security personnel present outside the lockup were slow in responding.

A senior police officer said that they are in the process of checking how many inmates were inside the van that brought them to the Saket court and what the two accused were talking about Aman.

"The two accused will also be interrogated and strict action will be taken against the security guards who were deployed outside the lockup," the officer said.

According to police, preliminary inquiry indicates that the attack stemmed from an old dispute between Aman and Jitender.

Aman allegedly attacked Jitender and his brother with a knife last year and a case of attempt to murder was registered against him. The rivalry appears to have persisted and escalated during their custody, police said.

