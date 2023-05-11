New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) Two salespersons were allegedly robbed of jewellery worth over Rs 1 crore at gunpoint in south Delhi's Panchsheel Park, police said on Thursday.

The police received a PCR call regarding the robbery near the foot overbridge at Panchsheel Park's Outer Ring Road at 4.37 pm on Wednesday.

Also Read | Kerala Doctor Vandana Das Murder: State Bids Tearful Farewell to Woman Doctor Murdered by Patient.

The complainant works as a salesperson at a jewellery shop in Karol Bagh, a senior police officer said.

Around 1 pm, he and his colleague took 181 items of gold and diamond jewellery and set off for Kalkaji Market on their motorcycle, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said.

Also Read | Gujarat Woman Says Husband Not Interested in Sex, Avoiding Physical Relationship; Complaint of Domestic Violence Lodged Against Man.

After they failed to sell the jewellery at Kalkaji Market, they had lunch and started their journey towards jewellery shops at Malviya Nagar, the police said.

After reaching the foot overbridge, they stopped for water. During this time, two men on a scooter accosted them and allegedly threatened them with a pistol while the other tried to spray some substance on the face of the complainant, the police said.

After that, the accused allegedly took the bag containing the jewellery and fled, they said.

According to the complaint, the bag contained jewellery worth Rs 1.2 crore, the police said.

A case was registered under sections of 392 (robbery), 398 (attempt to commit robbery or dacoity when armed with deadly weapon) and 34 (common intension) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Arms Act on Wednesday at Hauz Khas police station and an investigation taken up, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)