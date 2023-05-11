Mumbai, May 11: A married woman in Gujarat has reportedly filed a domestic violence complaint against her husband stating that he did not consummate their marriage. In her complaint, the 23-year-old woman also said that her husband was totally disinterested in sex. The woman lodged her complaint with the Mahila police station.

According to a report in the Times of India, the woman has also named her mother-in-law in her complaint, thereby accusing her of torturing her for dowry. As per the report, the couple tied the knot in February 2022 in Porbandar. In her complaint, the woman said that within two weeks of her marriage, she realized that her husband was not interested in having physical relations. Mumbai Shocker: Drunk Man Rapes Wife, Inserts Plastic Object in Her Private Part in Mulund; Arrested for Unnatural Sex.

The woman claimed that her husband always shied away whenever she tried to get intimate or have physical relations with him. Further, the woman alleged that her husband did not give her the status of a wife as he failed to consummate their marriage. The married woman also said that her in-laws reprimanded her when she brought her husband's behaviour to their notice.

The complainant said that her in-laws even asked her to not discuss the topic anymore with anyone. However, things only turned from bad to worse as her husband threatened to kill her when he came to know about what she told her in-laws. The 23-year-old woman further alleged that her mother-in-law demanded dowry from her. Gujarat Shocker: Surat Man Approaches Court Alleging ‘Rape’ by Wife After Learning She Was Already ‘Married’.

The woman's mother-in-law did not stop there and even said that her father gave her scrap as a wedding gift, the complaint states. The woman in her complaint also said that her husband once thrashed her after her mother-in-law accused her of stealing Rs 200. At present, the woman is living with her parents at their house in Junagadh.

