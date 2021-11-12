Panaji, Nov 12 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister and BJP leader Pramod Sawant on Friday accused the Congress of having "hatred" towards Hindus.

Also Read | SSC MTS 2020 Tier 1 Tentative Answer Keys Released At ssc.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Downlaod.

His comments came against the backdrop of a new book by Congress leader Salman Khurshid comparing Hindutva with the jihadist Islam of terrorist groups such as ISIS and Boko Haram.

Also Read | West Bengal: Three Suspected Cattle Smugglers Killed in BSF Firing in Cooch Behar.

"Congress can stoop to any level to appease a particular section. Apart from votes, it comes out of their hatred towards the Hindus. Salman Khurshid's book is an insult to the Hindu community," Sawant tweeted.

Lashing out at P Chidambaram, who released the book, Sawant said the "people of Goa will not take these insults lying down".

Chidambaram is the Congress poll campaign in charge for Goa. State Assembly polls are to be held in early 2022.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)