Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 31 (ANI): Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while addressing the people at Kirawali in Agra took a swipe at the previous Samajwadi Party(SP) government, saying that SP promoted riots and their 'cap' is stained with people's blood.

"Look at Samajwadi Party's candidate list, all rioters are given tickets. Samajwadi Party created rampage in Uttar Pradesh during their rule. Their cap is stained with people's blood. They shot innocent Ram Bhakt's (disciple)", said Yogi Adityanath on Monday.

Speaking on the law and order in the state, Yogi said, "Before 2017, the law and order situation was a challenge in the Assembly constituencies voting in the first and second phases of Assembly elections. Now, there is a good environment of safety and security in these areas and girls are safe."

Launching a scathing attack on the then Akhilesh Yadav government, the Uttar Pradesh CM stated, "SP government wanted to build a museum on Aurangzeb's name in Agra but we said a museum can only be built on Chhatrapati Shivaji's name. Today, the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh is building a museum in Shivaji's name."

Yogi claimed that Agra was always ignored by the previous governments and people were deprived of benefits and developments. "Youth had no job in Agra. People here were deprived of the facilities and developments. The BJP's double engine government linked Agra by air with the rest of the country and the Agra metro work is also going on", Yogi said. He informed that very soon the BJP government in UP would begin with the work of providing clean drink water to every household.

The UP chief minister said, "It was a challenge for girls to step out of their homes in districts like Bulandshahr and Meerut before 2017. Now, there is a sense of safety among girls and traders. The rioters are now scared to create problems in the state." He said that the BJP double engine government is providing free education to all girl children besides giving them Rs 15000 each under CM Kanya Sumangala Yojna.

"The opportunities provided to farmers and youth are being seen as achievements of the double-engine BJP government", said the UP CM. He said that the Samajwadi Party had stopped giving pensions which the BJP government eased after coming to power. "BJP-led UP government is providing Rs 12,000 annually to aged, specially-abled people."

CM Yogi Adityanath was campaigning for Chaudhary Babulal who is contesting from Fatehpur Sikri seat. (ANI)

