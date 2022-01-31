Odisha, January 31: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha police has arrested a woman for her alleged involvement in misappropriation of Rs 100 crore loan taken from various financial institutions, officials said here on Monday.

The accused person is Amrita Kindo, managing director of Diya Diary Agro Processor Pvt. Ltd. She was arrested and forwarded to the local court here on Sunday, and remanded to judicial custody.

Though the arrest was made on the basis of a Rs 5 crore loan fraud case registered against Sambandh Finserve Pvt. Ltd, it was found during investigation that the firm had collected over Rs 100 crore from various finance institutions and misappropriated the same, the police officials said.

As per the complaint, accused Deepak Kindo, MD of Sambandh Finserve Pvt. Ltd., Bhubaneswar had fraudulently availed loan to the tune of Rs 5 crore from Annapurna Finance Pvt. Ltd. on the basis of forged documents and misappropriated the same without refunding the amount.

During course of investigation, the police found that the accused company (Sambandh Finserve Pvt. Ltd.), during the period from 2015-2020, in a similar manner had raised funds of more than Rs. 100 crores from different investors/ lenders like DCB Bank, SIDBI (Small Industries Development Bank of India), BOPA PTE Ltd. (a Singapore-based company) and DIA Vikash Capital Pvt. Ltd. etc and misappropriated the same by diverting the amounts to their sister concerns.

The present accused Amrita Kindo is the wife of Dipak Kindo and the director of Diya Diary Agro Processor Pvt. Ltd., a sister concern of Sambandh Finserve Pvt. Ltd. During the 2017 to 2020, out of the loan amounts availed by the accused company, an amount of Rs 22.72 crore have been diverted to the accounts of Diya Diary Agro Processor Pvt. Ltd and misappropriated, the police further said.

Notably, the Hyderabad police had arrested Dipak Kindo from Odisha in July last year in connection with a cheating case

